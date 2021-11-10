Kim Cattrall to Star in Peacock’s ‘Queer As Folk’ Revival

Former ‘Sex and the City’ star Kim Cattrall will guest-star in the forthcoming “Queer as Folk” revival.

via NYDN:

Cattrall will take on a guest-starring role as a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots” on the new series that will stream on Peacock, Deadline reported. Production is currently underway in New Orleans.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

Described as a reimagining of the British series of the same name, “Queer as Folk” follows a group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

The original Russell T. Davies-created series ran for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000 and followed the lives of a group of gay friends living in Manchester.

A U.S. version — set in Pittsburgh — aired on Showtime from 2000-2005 and was championed as the first hour-long drama on American television to portray the lives of a group of white gay men and women.

We would much rather see her return to SATC.