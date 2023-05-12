Gospel Star Kirk Franklin: Leaked Fight with Son Caused ‘Worst Years of My Life’

Kirk Franklin is opening about the leaked fight with son.

via: Page Six

In March of 2021 the Grammy Award-winning artist‘s estranged 35-year-old Kerrion recorded and a private exchange between the two and posted it on Instagram. On the tape, Kirk threatens Kerrion, saying “I will put my foot in your ass” and “I will break your neck.” He also throws a string of profanity-laced insults at the younger man.

Kirk apologized to his fans the following day.

Now he tells Page Six, “It traumatizes me to this day. It is very difficult, and my wife [Tammy] will tell you.”

The 53-year-old “STOMP” artist says that his rant didn’t come out of the blue.

“That tape was a reflection of years of what our family dynamic has been going through, just so you know,” he said, “You don’t have that type of anger out there without there being a history of something.”

The gospel singer issued an apology video back in March 2021, saying he’s “not perfect”.

“Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate,” the singer said. “I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologize.”

He goes on to say, “I’m not perfect, I’m a human and I’m going to make mistakes, and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers.”

“It is shaking me to my core,” he said.

Kerrion went on to appear on the first season of Zeus reality series, “Bad Boys: Los Angeles” in March 2022.

According to Radar Online Kerrion, who starring in reality series “Bad Boys: Los Angeles,” was arrested in April 2002 on a warrant for failing to appear in court in 2007 after being cited for three misdemeanors. He was released nearly two months later.

After Kerrion got out, he thanked his parents on his Instagram page “for the prayers & the wind the most High is moving me in.”

Kirk and Tammy’s new dating show “The One” will premiere May 18 on TV One.