'Good Morning America' Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce from Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair Scandal

T.J. Holmes’ marriage is officially over.

The ‘Good Morning America’ anchor has filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig nearly a month after he was exposed for having an affair with ‘GMA’ co-anchor Amy Robach.

via Us Weekly:

Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife, in New York City on Wednesday, December 28, according to documents obtained by Us.

Their split comes four weeks after the journalist was photographed getting close to Robach, 49, on various outings in November. In one photo, published by the Daily Mail on November 30, the pair can be seen holding hands in a car. In another, the twosome are enjoying drinks at a bar in New York City. One picture shows Holmes playfully touching his colleague’s backside as she packs up the car.

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Robach and Holmes, adding that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.” The insider noted that the duo “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Robach and Holmes have been working together since fall 2020, when they were tapped to headline GMA3: What You Need to Know. Both anchors were married at the time that the pictures made headlines, though neither have publicly commented on them. (Us Weekly has reached out to their representatives for comment.)

Three years after he split from ex-wife Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna, 28 and son Jaiden, Holmes married Fiebig. They welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013 and the Arkansas native has frequently gushed about life as a family man over the years.

“My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” Holmes wrote in a letter feature on in March 2014. “In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her.”

The CNN correspondent echoed those sentiments six years later, while reflecting on his marriage to Fiebig on their 10th anniversary. “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” he joked via Facebook in March 2020. “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

Robach, for her part, married Andrew Shue in 2010, two years after she split from first husband Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava, 19, and Analise, 16. The 20/20 coanchor also became a stepmother to the Melrose Place alum’s kids — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt — from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

Well — now T.J. and Amy can flaunt their relationship in peace.