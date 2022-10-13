What is Going On? Tenant Who Was Facing Eviction Charged With Murdering Landlord and Hiding Remains in Freezer [Video]

An Illinois woman was arrested this week in connection to the death of Frances Walker, a 69-year-old landlord whose remains were found in a freezer.

via: NBC News

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide, the Chicago Police Department announced Wednesday.

Killed in the slaying was 69-year-old landlord Frances Walker, who owned a boarding home and was renting rooms to several tenants, authorities said.

“The person who owns the residence has actually served the defendant with a notice to leave, or an eviction notice,” Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives with Chicago police, told reporters.

“That very well could possibly be what … escalated this into the defendant becoming extremely angry” and committing this “horrific act,” he said.

Kolalou also faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening a tow truck driver, police said.

Kolalou is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Thursday, according to NBC Chicago. It was unclear Thursday afternoon if Kolalou had retained an attorney. Her relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kolalou was held on no bail Thursday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31, according to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to the victim’s home by concerned tenants in the early evening Monday because she had not been seen in about a day, Deenihan said. Tenants told investigators they heard screaming about 2:30 in the morning.

Many of the tenants also mentioned to police they were afraid of Kolalou, according to Deenihan.

When officers arrived on scene, the defendant was there and declined to speak to police. Instead, she left the residence and ordered a tow truck to Foster Beach where her car was.