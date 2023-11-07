'She Going Crazy': Timbaland Faces Backlash After Saying Timberlake Should Put a 'Muzzle' on Britney Spears Over Memoir [Video]

Timbaland happily came to Justin Timberlake’s defense when the topic of Britney Spears’ best-selling memoir came up.

via: Radar Online

The topic came up when he was asked about “Cry Me a River,” one of the hit songs Timbaland produced for JT, making headlines again due to the book’s revelations.

Spears’ biography, The Woman in Me, is chock-full of surprising claims about her fizzled high-profile romance with Timberlake which lasted from 1999 to 2002.

“She going crazy, right?” the Grammy-winning producer said on the mic while the crowd reacted. “I wanted to call, say, JT, man! You got to put a muzzle on that girl.”

“But you know what? We live in an age of social media and viral. Everybody wanna go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money. Go viral. I gotta do something to get people’s attention,” he continued.

Timbaland’s remarks have sparked fury amongst fans of the pop star who felt he crossed the line. He has become a trending topic on both X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok. Plus, his latest social media posts have been flooded with angry comments.

“RESPECT BRITNEY!!!!!” one naysayer wrote under his Instagram post. “You’re OBSESSED with Britney. Your latest collaboration with Justin flopped HARD. Go worry about that!” another added.

“Muzzle??? Seriously,” a third replied with eye-rolling emoji amid the intense backlash. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Timbaland and Spears for comment.

Spears, for her part, has not yet addressed the Q&A.

Within the pages of her memoir, Spears wrote about finding out that she was pregnant with Timberlake’s baby while they were still together, revealing she had an abortion because he was allegedly not ready for fatherhood.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote in one excerpt.

In her new memoir, she also wrote about the members of NSYNC being “white boys [who] loved hip-hop,” detailing one encounter in particular with a famed R&B singer.

“One day, [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town that I’d never been to before,” Spears recalled, claiming JT tried to fit in. “Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. [Justin] got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shizz. Fo’ shizz. Ginuwine what’s up homie?'”

Timbaland also discussed Timberlake’s solo music being embraced by the Black community during his controversial interview, noting how he was a “Memphis kid that had a lot of soul.”

Sources close to Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, said they are striving to just move forward after the book bombshells, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye,” per the insider, “but they are making sure to be there for each other.”

“In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance,” the source said. “They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”