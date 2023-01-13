Gizelle Bryant Says She Won't ‘Hold Back’ About Chris Bassett Encounter at ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Gizelle Bryant hints that she has more tea to spill about her alleged encounter with Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, at the upcoming ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion.

via Page Six:

“I chose all my words carefully. I didn’t add any extra drama and hot sauce and tea to it, which I know how to do very well,” Bryant, 52, says on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, reflecting on claims she made about Bassett, 44, at the beginning of Season 7.

“And I didn’t do that — because [Dillard and I] were friends. Now, we’re no longer friends,” she continues. “So I can really get to the tea and the nitty-gritty of it all and that’s what the reunion is for, OK?”

The “Reasonably Shady” podcast co-host told Dillard this much after a group dance class that aired in October, infuriating the “Insecure” songstress.

Earlier this month, Dillard told Page Six that Bassett — who has denied Bryant’s accusations — is doing “better now,” but was initially “very hurt” by her vague remarks.

“There are headlines that will live on the internet that insinuate that my husband is a predator, and you can’t undo that. And that’s why it’s so damaging for people to be able to make things up,” she explained. “It’s hurtful, and he was very hurt by it.”

There’s no telling how the chef will feel after Bryant recaps the drama with her castmates and host Andy Cohen.

“I know my truth and I know how I feel about things — and that’s what I will speak on,” she teases. “There’s things I haven’t said to protect Candiace’s feelings because we were friends.”

The TV personality — who jetted off to Thailand to film “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 with Dillard after “RHOP” Season 7 wrapped — says she didn’t divulge every detail about her alleged experience with Bassett to also safeguard “the sanctity” of the women’s bond.

But now that it’s broken, Bryant tells Page Six the gloves are off.

“Based on how [Dillard] has reacted on social media and how she has played this all the way out and she’s the victim … I no longer feel that way,” she asserts. “So I will not hold back [at the reunion].”

Well, we can’t wait to watch!