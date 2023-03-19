Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is a new mom.

The 38-year-old actress has given birth to her and husband Joe LoCicero’s first baby.

via Page Six:

The “Jane the Virgin” star was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier on Saturday, according to pics obtained by Page Six.

The new mom kept it casual in a black T-shirt, sweatpants and Nike sneakers, while the infant was snuggled under a blanket adorned with farm animals.

Neither Rodriguez nor her husband have announced the birth of their baby and have not revealed the infant’s sex or name.

The Feb. 11 outing came seven months after Rodriguez revealed her pregnancy news.

“This birthday hits different,” she captioned a July 2022 Instagram video with the actor.

The couple, who met while filming “Jane the Virgin” in 2016, concluded the PDA-filled footage by showing off a positive pregnancy test.

LoCicero, 36, smiled in the video as his wife teared up.

“Anyone can want you,” a voice narrated the social media upload. “But love his different when someone actually values you.”

The duo’s former co-star Jaime Camil commented, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

Congrats to Gina and Joe!