Celebrate Parenthood: The Best Gifts From Black-Owned Brands for New Parents

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 3 hours ago

Source: Unsplash

Welcoming a baby brings excitement, but it can also put some strain on new parents. If you want to help lighten the load for the new parents in your life — or even treat yourself — a thoughtful gift can make all the difference. Choosing gifts from Black-owned brands adds even more meaning. These options are perfect for new parents navigating this special time. Check out these five practical gift ideas for parents of newborns.

1. Havana Hydrating Hand Cream ($27, Shopmcullen.com)

Source: Havana

If you’re a new parent, you probably wash your hands a lot. Things with a newborn can get messy quickly between diaper changes and bottle mixing. To combat dry hands, especially in colder seasons, the Havana Hydrating Hand Cream provides deep moisture with a luxurious feel.

2. Black Band Luxe Backpack ($250, Activelyblack.com)

Source: Actively Black

The Black Band Luxe Backpack by Actively Black is super practical and can be used to carry baby bottles and personal items. This backpack combines functionality with a sleek design, ideal for parents on the go. It accommodates essentials, including a laptop, perfect for daily commutes or family outings.

3. The Dad Hoodie ($115, Thedadhoodie.com)

Source: The Dad Hoodie

For $115, new dads can stay warm and prepared for the unexpected with the multi-pocketed Dad Hoodie. For hands-free convenience, the Dad Hoodie offers a sweatshirt with built-in inner pockets to carry baby essentials like bottles, diapers, and wipes. This innovative design allows new dads to stay prepared while keeping their hands free for their little ones.

4. The Harlem Candle Company After Dark Candle ($48, Harlembrands.com)

The Harlem Candle Company’s “After Dark” candle brings vibes to any space. With a rich mix of bergamot, saffron, and heliotrope, this candle isn’t just a scent — it’s an experience. Whether you’re winding down after a long day of parenting or hosting a chill night in, this candle’s got your back. It burns for up to 80 hours, adding that perfect touch of warmth to your spot.

5. Sunsum Adjustable Burlap Aprons ($35, Amazon.com)

Source: Amazon

These adjustable burlap aprons, designed by Zimbabwean artisan Sibongile M. Malgas Harmeling, bring a touch of African heritage to your daily routine. Each apron features vibrant wax print designs and a handy burlap pocket, adding both flair and practicality to your kitchen or workspace. Adjustable neck and waist straps ensure a comfortable fit for all. Plus, they are crafted from 100% lightweight cotton.

And while all of these gifts would make great options for new moms and dads, make sure you’re picking something that’s actually useful for them. The last thing a new parent needs is more stuff they don’t need. Go for practical gifts — they’ll get used a lot and truly make a difference!

What gifts would you have liked to receive as a new parent? Comment below!

