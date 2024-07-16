Get Well Soon! Kerry Washington Skips 'UnPrisoned' Season 2 Premiere After Testing Positive for COVID [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Kerry Washington recovered at home while her ‘UnPrisoned’ costars attended the season 2 premiere.

via People:

The actress, 47, skipped the New York City red carpet on Tuesday, July 16, after testing positive for COVID. She shared the news with fans the day of the event via social media.

“I’m not sure what’s worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO,” Washington captioned an Instagram selfie, adding a crying emoji.

In the single photo, she wore a long-sleeved knitted white top. The NAACP Image Award winner was makeup-free for the picture and wore her hair in a high ponytail as she buried her face into her hands.

“I love our Unprisoned family so much ?and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I’m not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew!” she continued.

She noted that “after shedding waaaay too many tears,” she made the decision to get everything she would need in order to have “a legitimate watch party.”

Sitting solo at a table, a large bowl of popcorn could be seen. There was also a wine glass filled with cranberry juice, because as Washington put it, “it’s very high in vit C!”

“I guess I’ll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you’re going to loooooooove it!” she concluded.

The Hulu dramedy UnPrisoned focuses on the relationship between Washington’s Paige Alexander, a relationship therapist, and her formerly incarcerated father Edwin, played by Delroy Lindo.

Washington told PEOPLE that, in season 2, audiences can expect Paige to confront her intimacy issues caused as a result of the generational trauma of an absent father, following the aftermath of her viral TED talk in the season one finale.

“Paige is now dealing with the reality of trying to be who she wants to be, which was the thesis of her TED talk, because it’s easier to ‘talk the talk’ than ‘walk the walk’ sometimes,” Washington explained. “I think who you want to be can be a moving target.”

‘UnPrisoned’ season 2 premieres on Hulu on July 17.

