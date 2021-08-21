Gervonta Davis Posts Video Documenting Aftermath of Private Jet Crash [Photos + Video]

Three-division champion Gervonta Davis was on a private plane that crashed Saturday. Luckily, the 26-year-old came away unscathed, as he took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath.

via: Bleacher’s Report

He posted video shortly after the incident on Instagram Live (warning: video contains profanity):

Gervonta Davis has just gone live on Instagram after the private jet he was on crashed during take-off… [?? @Gervontaa] pic.twitter.com/K8b91xUy4G — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 21, 2021

“It took off but…it didn’t take off,” Davis said.

Davis had posted pictures of himself and others preparing to board the plane shortly before the planned takeoff.

The 26-year-old Davis is coming off a June 26 knockout win over Mario Barrios, securing the WBA super lightweight title in the process. Tank is already 25-0 in his professional career and has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes.

ESPN currently ranks him as the No. 2 junior lightweight in the world behind only Oscar Valdez.

Davis previously indicated he will schedule his next fight for October.

Oct, I’m back — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 5, 2021

We are glad everyone is safe.