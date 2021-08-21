  1. Home
Gervonta Davis Posts Video Documenting Aftermath of Private Jet Crash [Photos + Video]

August 21, 2021 8:13 PM PST

Three-division champion Gervonta Davis was on a private plane that crashed Saturday. Luckily, the 26-year-old came away unscathed, as he took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath.

via: Bleacher’s Report

He posted video shortly after the incident on Instagram Live (warning: video contains profanity):

“It took off but…it didn’t take off,” Davis said.

Davis had posted pictures of himself and others preparing to board the plane shortly before the planned takeoff.

The 26-year-old Davis is coming off a June 26 knockout win over Mario Barrios, securing the WBA super lightweight title in the process. Tank is already 25-0 in his professional career and has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes.

ESPN currently ranks him as the No. 2 junior lightweight in the world behind only Oscar Valdez.

Davis previously indicated he will schedule his next fight for October.

We are glad everyone is safe.

