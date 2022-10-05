Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has suffered a blow in the polls this week following a one-two punch of controversy that could stand in the way of unseating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

via: BET

An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%. According to 11Alive, 1,076 likely November voters were polled from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Ninety-five percent of the polling was done before The Daily Beast reported that Walker allegedly paid for an abortion in 2009. Walker has denied the allegations and has threatened to sue The Daily Beast.

Walker’s 23-year-old son Christian Walker has also come out on social media in the last couple of days and spoke out against his father. Christian, a conservative social media personality, wrote in a tweet, “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

In a four-minute video, he also blasted his father, saying in part, “I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mother were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Because it affected me.”

Warnock has not addressed Walker’s latest scandal.

They are scheduled to debate on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Georgia.