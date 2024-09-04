Georgia High School Shooting: Four Reportedly Dead, At Least 30 Injured, Suspect in Custody [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

At least four people are believed to have been killed and around 30 more were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

It’s unclear how many of the injuries are from gunshot wounds.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change.

A suspect is in custody who is of student age, but it’s unclear whether they attend the school, according to the sources.

via NBC News:

One suspect was taken into custody following the gunfire at Apalachee High School, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, adding that casualties have been reported.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed there were “multiple injuries” at a news conference. He declined to provide more information, saying it would take “multiple days” to determine what happened.

“Every minute, it’s developing on what we’re finding,” he said.

Smith said authorities were working to reunite students with their parents after an “evil thing” occurred at the school.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to Apalachee H.S. at about 10:23 a.m. “in reference to a reported active shooting,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, Georgia, went into a “soft lockdown” with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school’s football stadium.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in statement.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that it was treating one gunshot victim.

School has been in session at Apalachee H.S. since Aug. 1.

Apalachee High School is Barrow County’s second high school, according to its website. The school opened in 2000.

FBI agents from Atlanta were dispatched to the scene to assist local authorities, officials said.

Story developing…