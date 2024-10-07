General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Opens Up About Exit From Show After 21 Years

BY: LBS STAFF Published 15 mins ago

Since 2003, Monaco portrayed Sam McCall on General Hospital, featuring in more than 2,000 episodes before leaving the show in August.

Kelly Monaco is opening up about her exit from General Hospital, following news that she was leaving the series after 21 years on the soap.

Sharing a photo of herself posing on a couch with co-stars Kate Mansi, Nancy Lee Grahn and Kristen Vaganos, Monaco said her exit from the show in still baffles her.

Advertisement

“Last scene with the Davis girls. ????,” Monaco wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

In the comments section Grahn offered words of support and encouragement.

“‘In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.’ — Albert Einstein,” Grahn wrote. “I love you. All will be well. There are some things a TV mother just knows. ??????.”

Monaco played Sam McCall on the soap opera since 2003 and appeared in over 2,000 episodes in her more than two-decades on the show. In August, however, the Soap Opera Network reported that Monaco would be parting ways with General Hospital.

Advertisement

The news allegedly came as a shock to Monaco, as well as fans, who were quick to express their disappointment over the decision.

“No no no no NO!! Reverse course immediately!” one X user (formerly Twitter) wrote at the time. “Kelly plays one of the most deeply connected, significant characters on the canvas. Sam has had one of the most beautiful evolutions on #GH and there is no storyline that should keep her away from her home!”

Some even launched a campaign to stop Monaco from leaving General Hospital, creating the hashtags #SaveKelly, #SaveSamMcCall and #IStandWithKelly.

In September, Monaco appeared to address her exit in a since-deleted Instagram comment, after The Soap Hub uploaded a photo of Monaco with co-star Greg Vaughan, with the caption, “Greg Vaughan shares memories with Kelly Monaco after her GH firing.”

Advertisement

One commenter claimed that Monaco refused to take a pay cut, which she publicly refuted, in the comments section of the post.

“‘No primary role’.. do your homework,” Monaco replied. “When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Monaco’s mom, Carmina, addressed her daughter’s departure via Instagram.

“This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength,” she wrote at the time.

Advertisement

“You’ve stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times,” she added. “Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her.”

Monaco’s final episode has yet to air.

via: TooFab