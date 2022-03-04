Gene Simmons Thinks Someone Needs to Put Paws on "A-Hole" Kanye West [Video]

KISS front man Gene Simmons believes someone needs to knock some sense into Kanye West.

via: The Blast

The co-lead singer and bassist of the rock band feels the “Donda” rapper needs a reality check right in the face.

Simmons told TMZ that Kanye needs a good b**ch slap, because he’s being an a**hole to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

“At a certain point, if anybody misbehaves, a good b**ch slap works,” he told the outlet.

He believes a slap to the mug will knock some sense into Kanye and make him realize what an “a**hole” he’s been with his social media rants and mockery.

Last month, Kanye went on multiple social media tirades against his now ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Kim and Pete have been dating since late October / early November.

He called him a “d**khead,” compared him to Sketer for Nickelodeon’s “Doug,” told Pete he’d never meet his and Kim Kardashian’s kids, and also called him “trash.”

Kanye shared a number of comments from fans and captioned it, “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE.”

His note continued, “IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER ?.

Basically, Ye asked people to yell “KIMYE FOREVER” at Pete if they saw him in the streets.

He also took this opportunity to hurl another insult at the ‘SNL’ star by calling him a “LOOSER,” but jokes on him, because that isn’t the correct spelling.

His social media rants against Pete and confessions of love for Kim have led the rapper and his girlfriend, Julia Fox, to part ways.

Kanye has since replaced Fox with a new muse by the name of Chaney Jones.

She’s a spitting image of Kim.

Chaney began popping up on Kanye’s radar in early February after she attended his “Donda 2” album listening party at Nobu in Malibu, CA.

She hinted at her budding romance with Kanye by posting a photo of them together on Monday, February 28, and topped off the photo with a black heart emoji.

However, TMZ reported that the two are not “officially official,” not yet at least.

Sources close to Ye and Chaney told the outlet they’ve been together for a couple of weeks and have been having fun.

Kanye is reportedly attracted to the social media model due to her physical similarities to Kim.

It was Chaney who made the first move and slid into the rapper’s DMs and things took off from there.

Kanye sources told the outlet that he isn’t looking for anything serious right now.

The rapper is now legally divorced from Kim, so both parties are free to date, marry or be with whoever they desire.

This has not stopped Kanye from continuing to make public digs (literally) towards Pete.