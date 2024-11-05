Gayle King Not Bothered Megan Thee Stallion Lied to Her About Tory Lanez [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Gayle King has given her thoughts regarding Megan Thee Stallion lying about having sex with Tory Lanez during their interview back in 2022.

TMZ caught up with Gayle on Tuesday, and she told TMZ that Megan’s lie during her 2022 “CBS Mornings” interview about the July 2020 shooting is ultimately on the star herself — but there are no hard feelings on her end, and she’s still totally rooting for her.

Gayle dives deeper in the clip, explaining she initially wanted to give Megan space to share her side, especially since so many people doubted her story. Ironically, Megan still ended up lying to her — but Gayle stands by her decision to give her the platform.

In fact, GK tells us she’s even pumped to watch Megan’s new Amazon Prime doc, “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words,” where she first came clean about totally BS’ing when she told Gayle she hadn’t hooked up with Tory.

Regardless, Megan kept it real in the doc, pointing out her past with Tory doesn’t justify him pulling a gun and injuring her — a move that landed him a 10-year prison sentence.

Right after Megan’s documentary confession, Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, the nonprofit law firm that reps Tory, told TMZ … “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”

However, a source close to Tory’s criminal shooting case told TMZ … the video in the doc is new … but Megan testified during the trial that she had a sexual relationship with Lanez.

