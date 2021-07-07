Gary Owen's Estranged Wife, Kenya Duke, Puts His Alleged Mistress on Blast: '$600 for 30 Minutes is Too Expensive' [Photo]

Kenya Duke took to Instagram to call out her estranged husband, Gary Owen, and the woman he’s allegedly been seeing — or paying.

In a lengthy post, Kenya tagged the woman alongside her first and last name. She alleges that Gary and Kenya have been out and about vacationing while Gary hasn’t seen his kids.

“Does Brianna know I am still paying your bills? How does an old dude, choose a chick that doesn’t care about his relationship with his kids and she got kids? What kind of mother can @_itsbribri_ be? Thanks for all the info in my inbox. I have enough side chicks and escorts in my inbox to last a lifetime. No more needed.”

And that’s just a short bit of what Kenya had to say.

See her full post below.

