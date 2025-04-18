Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows Entire ‘RHOBH’ Cast — Including Close Friend Sutton Stracke — After Quitting Show

BY: Walker Published 35 minutes ago

In the wake of her leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais recently unfollowed a few of her former castmates.

Eagle-eyed Bravo sleuths noticed Friday morning that Beauvais no longer follows Stracke, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley or Bozoma Saint John.

Meanwhile, all five of her former colleagues still follow Beauvais as of Friday.

Although Beauvais, 58, hit the unfollow button on all her main co-stars, she still follows the “friends” of the cast, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

A rep for Beauvais did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Beauvais announced that she was leaving the show in March, but her dramatic departure has since played out on the latest “RHOBH” reunion episodes.

The “Jamie Foxx Show” actress got into heated arguments with Kemsley, Richards and Jayne during the three-part reunion and even declared that she was “really pissed” with everyone.

“I’m really pissed right now,” Beauvais said during the last reunion episode. “I’m pissed about all of it. All of it, since I’ve sat here on this couch. So, I don’t want to answer any more questions honestly.”

Beauvais’ mindset didn’t improve as the reunion went on, since she refused to take a cast photo with the women and subsequently stormed off the set.

“I am just so f–ing sick of it,” she said backstage. “I can’t be friends with people like that. I don’t trust them. They’re all f–ing a–holes.”

Shortly after Beauvais announced her exit in March, fans began to wonder if she was on good terms with any of the women –– including her closest friend on the cast, Stracke.

Stracke initially posted a sweet photo with Beauvais after her departure announcement and wrote that they would be “friends forever.”

However, fans started speculating on trouble behind-the-scenes when Beauvais never liked or commented on the post.

Beauvais remains the only “RHOBH” star to officially announce her status for next season thus far. Bravo has not shared any information on casting decisions for Season 15.

via: Page Six

