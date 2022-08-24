Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid' [Photos]

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins.

via: People

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he’s been receiving online as the show’s 12th season continues to air.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he wrote.

Jax noted that he “did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

“I just want to be a normal kid,” he pleaded, explaining his Instagram account is for his peers and “not for publicity nor the public’s gaze.”

“However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

Jax said that he’d be making his Instagram account private moving forward and thanked fans who have been supportive.

Earlier this week, several cast members of RHOBH spoke out against the hateful comments their children have been facing online.

One RHOBH scene this season showed drama break out when Erika Girardi cursed at Jax at Garcelle’s 55th birthday party. Since the moment and its aftermath played out, viewers have been directing some brutal comments toward the children of several castmates, including Garcelle, Erika, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

Garcelle first spoke out after fans left harassing comments on Jax’s Instagram, prompting the teen to ask that they leave him alone. “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” she tweeted.

“It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH,” added Garcelle.

Lisa Rinna, whose daughters Amelia Gray, 21, and Delilah Belle, 24, have received their fair share of criticism from watchers of the show, also addressed the alarming trend in fan hostility towards the cast’s kids.

“We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods’ sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

After citing “disgusting” examples of recent comments made toward Garcelle’s sons, Kyle’s daughter Portia, 14, and Erika’s adult son Tommy, Lisa wrote, “They didn’t sign up for this. What are [sic] doing?!”

“The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now,” she concluded. “Enough is enough.”

Garcelle tweeted out the message, adding, “This has to stop! They’re just kids.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.