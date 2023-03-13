Garcelle Beauvais Gives an Update on How Filming for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Is Going

Garcelle Beauvais is giving fans a brief update on how a Lisa Rinna-less ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 13 is going.

via Page Six:

Page Six exclusively caught up with the “Coming to America” actress at the 2023 Women in Film pre-Oscars party in Hollywood, Calif., Friday night – just as she she returned from the cast’s Sin City getaway.

“I landed from [Las] Vegas two hours ago,” Beauvais, 56, told us “We were filming.”

When we asked the Bravolebrity how things had been going since cameras picked back up last month, she seemed surprised by her own response.

“Honestly, really good,” she said with a smile. “We’re all reconnecting and having fun so far.”

The cast – made up of Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff – received a major shakeup when veteran “Housewife” Lisa Rinna announced her exit in January.

Beauvais has been vocal about her former friend’s departure from the series after eight seasons, as she recently told pal Sherri Shepherd that she’s “good … period” without her.

“You know what, listen, I’m gonna give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark,” Beauvais added at the time, “but now it’s time for new.”

While in Vegas, the mother of three made sure to grab lunch with her eldest son, Oliver Saunders.

Though Saunders – who works at Vanderpump à Paris – has made a few cameos on “RHOBH,” the 32-year-old notably popped up in last week’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” sharing a steamy kiss with Raquel Leviss.

Fans anticipated that would be one of the biggest storylines of Season 10; however, that was all before Leviss’ months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval was exposed earlier this month.

As Page Six reported, Sandoval’s co-star and girlfriend of almost 10 years, Ariana Madix, dumped him after finding a sexually explicit video of Leviss, 28, on his phone.

Beauvais admitted she was “shocked” by scandal – but made sure to tell us that Saunders is “great” and “doing really well” amid all the “Pump Rules” drama.

We can’t wait to see just how long the ‘fun’ lasts — you know these girls!