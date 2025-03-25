Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Shakespeare once wrote, “Parting is such sweet sorrow,” and Garcelle Beauvais knows the feeling.

Beauvais, one of the stars of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” revealed her departure from the reality series in a video posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“Hey guys I have some news, I have decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened but a ride nevertheless” Beauvais said. “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys, their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that too. And secondly,I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in. I can’t tell you anything right now but you will know soon and I just want to say thank you to Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Evolution, 32 Flavors, the producers, the crew and of course the ladies.”

Advertisement

Beauvais ended the statement with “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime I want the door will always be open so you never know I might pop back in sometime.”

Beauvais joined the “Real Housewives” franchise on Season 10 of “RHOBH” in 2020, becoming the first full-time Black cast member on the “Beverly Hills” spinoff.

Haitian-born beauty Beauvais made the smooth transition from fashion model to successful actress with roles on fan-favorite series that included “The Jamie Foxx Show” (The WB, 1996-2001) and “NYPD Blue” (ABC, 1993-2005). After getting her modeling start in Florida where she also briefly appeared in early episodes of “Miami Vice” (NBC, 1984-1990), Beauvais moved to New York City and began a lucrative career with the Ford Modeling Agency.

Advertisement

Intent on working in film and TV, she eventually relocated to the West Coast and landed a spot on the melodrama “Models, Inc.” (Fox, 1994-95). Although the show was quickly cancelled, Beauvais was soon on to bigger and better things with a leading role on the sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show.” During that time, she also took on work in films like “Wild Wild West” (1999) and “Double Take” (2001).

Once again elevating the stature of her projects, she next joined the cast of the groundbreaking police drama “NYPD Blue” for three seasons. Other note-worthy roles included a turn alongside Forest Whittaker in the drama feature “American Gun” (2006), prior to her regular cast role on the legal comedy-drama series “Franklin & Bash” (TNT, 2011-14). Beauty, brains, tenacity and talent all made for a winning combination for Beauvais, an actress as versatile as she was vivacious.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first became a mom to Oliver Saunders, 32, in 1991 with her producer ex-husband Daniel Saunders, whom she divorced in 2000. The former NYPD Blue actress then married CAA agent Michael Nilon in 2001, and they welcomed twin boys Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon, 17, in 2007.