The Gap Band’s Ronnie Wilson Has Died At The Age Of 73 [Photos + Video]

Odds are, if you grew up listening to hip-hop, then you also grew up listening to The Gap Band, because the funk/R&B group’s music was a staple of hip-hop’s samples and style almost since the genre’s inception.

Wilson’s wife Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed to TMZ that her spouse died on Tuesday morning (02Nov21) at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She added that he had a stroke last week, after which he was put into a semi-coma and never recovered. According to reports, Wilson had several strokes over the years.

In a post on Facebook, Linda paid tribute to her late husband, calling him a “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”

Wilson is most famous for forming The Gap Band alongside brothers Charlie and Robert in the 1970s, and they enjoyed success with tracks including their biggest hit, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”.

They worked alongside producer Lonnie Simmons, and their sound has since been sampled by stars including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Tyler, the Creator, Ice Cube, and Mary J. Blige.

As well as his work with The Gap Band, Ronnie produced records for artists including Goodie and his 1982 album “Call Me Goodie”.

In recent years, he worked as a music minister in a church in San Antonio.

Tributes poured in following his passing.

“This is so sad – RIP Ronnie. Now it’s just Uncle Charlie left,” tweeted journalist Lorraine King.

News anchor Shawndrea Thomas also wrote a somber message, “The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73 #RIP.”

See tributes to Wilson from fans on Twitter below. Rest in Peace.

?The #Gab #Band has lost a brother – Ronnie Wilson.

Thank you for bringing the Joy, positive wibes, framed in happie funky rythems, during the 80’s where it burned the Dancefloor. May You rest and shine in peace. ??#RonnieWilson #RIPronniewilson https://t.co/y1uTbfSfig https://t.co/GP63nrgmLz pic.twitter.com/MMBsA3a2He — An-Magritt W. Nygaard-Ech ? (@MargueritteEch) November 3, 2021

??? RIP to Ronnie Wilson (73), a founding member of the legendary R&B group, The Gap Band. Sad news tonight. #RonnieWilson pic.twitter.com/lvXZkpD93u — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 3, 2021

Rest in Heaven Ronnie Wilson of the Gap Band ???? pic.twitter.com/mkc40fxdsi — Ade Mary (@adedolapo_mary) November 3, 2021

One of the great ones has died. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band. See our tribute https://t.co/Tmz6Wa17JQ pic.twitter.com/l9GjEnfXIa — soultracks (@soultrackscom) November 2, 2021

It is very sad to hear about the passing of one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group, The Gap Band, Ronnie Wilson. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/254HeepXjC — ????????’? ??????????. (@travisfromdabk_) November 3, 2021

Ronnie Wilson of legendary group the Gap Band passed away

They had hits for days pic.twitter.com/d4oEU1VVgr — DKT (@darleneturner53) November 3, 2021

Sorry to hear that we’ve lost one of The Gap Band's founding members, Ronnie Wilson. Ronnie & his brothers, Charlie and Robert, put the funk down for a long time. He died yesterday after suffering a stroke last week. My deepest condolences to the Wilsons & their legion of fans.?? https://t.co/nWA7qtpnLC — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) November 3, 2021

Rest in power brotha ?https://t.co/xBR0XvQyXd — Cedric in tha A (@OfCedric) November 3, 2021

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band founding member and older brother of 'Uncle' Charlie Wilson, died peacefully at his home in Tulsa at the age of 73. Very sad news. Rest in peace.https://t.co/2bKvj01lrL — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) November 3, 2021