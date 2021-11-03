The Gap Band’s Ronnie Wilson Has Died At The Age Of 73 [Photos + Video]

  1. Home
The Gap Band's Ronnie Wilson Has Died At The Age Of 73

November 03, 2021 2:25 PM PST

Odds are, if you grew up listening to hip-hop, then you also grew up listening to The Gap Band, because the funk/R&B group’s music was a staple of hip-hop’s samples and style almost since the genre’s inception.

via: AceShowbiz

Wilson’s wife Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed to TMZ that her spouse died on Tuesday morning (02Nov21) at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She added that he had a stroke last week, after which he was put into a semi-coma and never recovered. According to reports, Wilson had several strokes over the years.

In a post on Facebook, Linda paid tribute to her late husband, calling him a “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”

Wilson is most famous for forming The Gap Band alongside brothers Charlie and Robert in the 1970s, and they enjoyed success with tracks including their biggest hit, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”.

They worked alongside producer Lonnie Simmons, and their sound has since been sampled by stars including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Tyler, the Creator, Ice Cube, and Mary J. Blige.

As well as his work with The Gap Band, Ronnie produced records for artists including Goodie and his 1982 album “Call Me Goodie”.

In recent years, he worked as a music minister in a church in San Antonio.

Tributes poured in following his passing.

“This is so sad – RIP Ronnie. Now it’s just Uncle Charlie left,” tweeted journalist Lorraine King.

News anchor Shawndrea Thomas also wrote a somber message, “The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73 #RIP.”

See tributes to Wilson from fans on Twitter below. Rest in Peace.

Tags:Ronnie WilsonThe Gap Band