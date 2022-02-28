The Game Says Kanye West Did More for Him Than Dr. Dre [Video]

As announced, The Game will be the guest on highly popular DJ EFN & N.O.R.E’s “Drink Champs” show this week.

via: Rap-Up

The Compton rapper didn’t hold back when he paid a visit to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast. A trailer for the explosive interview has been released, which finds Game stirring up more controversy.

Wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses, Game gave props to Kanye West while taking shots at Dr. Dre, who put him on and signed him to Aftermath Records.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career,” said Game, who recently collaborated with Ye on “Eazy” and performed with him at his DONDA Experience in Miami last week.

Game previously denied reports that he was upset for not being included in Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was produced by JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. “I ain’t had no conversation with nobody regarding Jay-Z & the Super Bowl he put together,” he said. “I don’t feel no way about not being included. It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture.”

Elsewhere, Game revealed that he still feels some type of way about being kicked out of G-Unit. “I’m kicked out the group… Well, guess what, you don’t fu**ing kick me out the group. I’m the G in G-Unit. F**k you mean?” he said.

The full “Drink Champs” interview drops later this week. Watch a sneak peek below.