Future Takes Aim At Russell Wilson Again On 'Turn Yo Clic Up' Collab With Quavo

Time apparently doesn’t heal all wounds for Future.

via: HipHopDX

Released on Friday (July 14), the Migos rapper’s new single “Turn Yo Clic Up” features a verse from Hendrix, during which he takes a shot at the Denver Broncos quarterback.

On the track, Future says “fuck Russell” while bragging about “getting it out the field.”

“Big dawg status, bill hopper/ I ball in his mall for my brothers/ Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy/ I got it out the field, fuck Russell,” he raps.

“Turn Yo Clic Up” is set to appear on Quavo’s upcoming solo album Rocket Power, which he’s dedicating to his late nephew and groupmate TakeOff.

Listen to it below:

Future was engaged to Ciara in October 2013 and the former couple welcomed their son Future Zahir Wilburn months later in May 2014. The pair called off their engagement in August 2014, though, with Ciara going on to date Russell Wilson in 2015 and marrying the NFL player the following year.

During a 2019 interview, Future took a dig at Wilson by saying he does “exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do.”

“He not being a man in that position,” he said on his Apple Music show Freebandz Radio. “He not telling her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband. You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes names up.”

Ciara previously described breaking up with Future as the “aha moment” she needed in life.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” she told Women’s Health last year. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to.

“But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”