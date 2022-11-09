‘Furious’ and ‘Livid’ Trump Blames Melania for Telling Him to Back Dr Oz

According to a report, former President Trump is “furious” Wednesday over the disappointing showing by Republicans nationally, and blames people in particular who advised him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, including the former president’s wife, Melania.

via: The Independent

A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.

Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race.

Dr Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the race.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ms Haberman added that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.

Several Republicans have already texted to ask if he will do so, Ms Haberman noted. “But it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case.”

She added that it’s “worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked” Dr Oz’s GOP primary opponent “Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally”.

An adviser to the former president told CNN that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after the Republicans did worse than expected.

Jim Acosta tweeted that the adviser blasted Mr Trump’s handpicked candidates.

“They were all bad candidates,” the adviser said. “Candidates matter.”

The adviser added that it’s unlikely that Mr Trump will delay his expected 2024 campaign announcement because “it’s too humiliating to delay”.

But the adviser also said that much is unclear at this time, according to Acosta.

Liam Donovan, who previously served as an aide at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told The New York Times that “if this proves to be another Senate flop in a year that was otherwise favourable to Republicans — even if not a wave — it will again be a function of the candidates they put up, which was unmistakably shaped and steered by Donald Trump”.

He noted that the Georgia senate race may head to a run-off, in which Mr Trump could still show his hold over the GOP if Herschel Walker defeats incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich claimed that the former president’s agenda “won” at the ballot box despite the GOP performing much worse than expected.