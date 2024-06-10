Funk Flex Trashes Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Calls People Who Enjoy Song ‘Clowns’ | lovebscott.com

Funk Flex is no stranger to letting his opinions be known.

Flex is not a fan of Tommy Richman’s hit single, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY.”

Last week, the legendary DJ took time out of his Hot 97 show to rant about Richman’s viral record, which has swept the country since its release in April. According to Flex, anyone who likes “Million Dollar Baby” is a “clown,” and he has no idea who Richman is.

“If you’re someone that likes this song you are a clown,” Flex said. “This song… I don’t know what the rest of his songs sound like. I don’t even know who Tommy Richman is. It sounds like a shoe store. Now we’re going to document this hot garbage. We’re going to play it, I know you want to hear it. I wonder if this is big in the club.”

Flex then played the song and acknowledged the intro sounded like it could be a good song but claimed Richman’s opening verse makes it terrible. He added the drums on the record sound like a “tin can.”

People are entitled to their opinions, but the charts contradict Flex’s opinion. In its first week of release, “Million Dollar Baby” brought in 38 million official U.S. streams, and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song currently stands at No. 3 on the chart.

Richman also saw a boost of 2.1 million on-demand U.S. audio streams for his catalog thanks to “Million Dollar Baby.” The song wouldn’t have done the numbers it did if it weren’t for Richman using TikTok to share snippets of “Million Dollar Baby.”

via: Complex