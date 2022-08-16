Frito Lay Partners With United Negro College Fund For $500K In Need-Based Scholarships

Frito-Lay today announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) that will further enable Black and Hispanic students across 10 U.S. cities to attend college.

via: Vibe

According to a press release, the snack giant has committed to a $500,000 investment in need-based scholarships to help reduce the financial barriers to attending and graduating college.

The fund is one of the largest scholarship investments in Frito-Lay history and is an extension of Frito-Lay’s commitment to the PepsiCo Racial Equality Journey initiative. With the scholarship fund, the company aims to address the burden of higher education debt that has long-lasting consequences for students of color.

“Investing in these students means investing in tomorrow’s success. It’s a privilege to play a role in their futures,” explained Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. “At Frito-Lay, we’re proud to celebrate diversity at every level of our organization and remain committed to supporting future generations through resources that enable them to continue their education journey and achieve long-term success.”

We’re thrilled to partner with Frito-Lay to support underrepresented groups in the communities that we call home,” added Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president, and chief development officer, UNCF. “This partnership helps us to further act on our vision of a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, and engaged citizenship.”

The scholarship will be accessible to students in the following cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year college and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

To learn more details and apply, visit the application’s webpage.