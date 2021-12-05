'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Star Janet Hubert Hospitalized [Photo]

Janet Hubert aka Aunt Viv from the 90’s popular sitcom ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was recently hospitalized as revealed by the actress herself on her Instagram account.

via: AceShowbiz

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger,” she captioned a picture from her “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion with Will Smith last year. “Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

The original Aunt Viv depicter added, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost.”

She added a message for her former co-star, “Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!”

The duo did have a history of feud. Janet accused Will of using his influence with NBC to get her fired from their TV show while Will claimed Janet wanted the show to focus on her character.

“She’s mad now, but she’s been mad all along. She said once, ‘I’ve been in the business for ten years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.’ No matter what, to her, I’m just the Antichrist,” he said back in 1993.

They eventually ended their beef during lockdown last year when they reunited with their castmates. “This has been tough,” Janet told Will. “I just wanted to know one thing: why did you guys go so far? I lost so much… You have no idea.”

“I was banished… and they said it was you who banished me…,” she added. “I lost everything… and I understand you were able to move forward but you know those words – calling a black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death.”

Will Smith apologized, “The person I want to be is someone who protects you, not someone who unleashes dogs on you.”

The original Instagram post has since been deleted. We are sending Janet get well wishes regardless.