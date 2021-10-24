Freeway’s Daughter Harmony Passes Away [Video]

Philadelphia rap legend Freeway is mourning the loss of his daughter, who has died at the age of 21 following a battle with cancer.

via: Revolt

The North Philly rapper and founder of Freedom Thinkers Academy shared with his followers on Instagram Sunday (Oct. 24) that his daughter, Harmony, passed away after battling cancer. Freeway wrote a heartfelt message beneath a video of her in high spirits dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Shake Your Body.”

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony! I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know,” Freeway wrote. “Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad. This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person.”

“I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven,” he continued. “Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy. Listen, Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

The State Property representative also posted a clip from when he and Harmony were invited to ring the bell at the Philadelphia 76ers game. “I pray that my daughter Harmony’s name rings bells amongst the angels in heaven,” he wrote in the caption. “Much love to the @sixers for helping put a big smile on my daughter’s face that day!”

Last October, Freeway’s 20-year-old son Jihad Pridgen also tragically passed away. Freeway spoke to Jeezy a month later on the “(Re)Cession” podcast and said that his “faith in God” and his “understanding in God” is what helped him cope during the difficult time.

We are sending our condolences to Freeway and his family.