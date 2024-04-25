'Freak Accident' on Set of Eddie Murphy Film Sparks OSHA Investigation After Several Crew Members Are Hospitalized | lovebscott.com

An accident on the set of Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer’s new movie “The Pickup” over the weekend resulted in the injury of several crew members.

via: Radar Online

A “freak accident” that took place on the set of a movie starring Eddie Murphy and other A-listers is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, RadarOnline.com has learned after multiple crew members were hospitalized.

“As the investigation is open, we are unable to provide preliminary or interim information at this time,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor.

The incident unfolded “during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence” on April 20, according to an Amazon MGM Studios rep.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned,” they said amidst reports that injuries ranged in severity from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

SO ROMAN IS FILMING TWO MOVIES OMG bc keke is currently filming the pickup with eddie murphy, unless they already finished filming of the “ good fortune” but either way.. roman is in BOTH upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/AVZG1ZisMN — chey?? (@meloismone) April 17, 2024

A truck was claimed to have “locked up” and hit a car during the shock accident which happened on location just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

“It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt,” one insider said, per the Associated Press.

Among the star talent recruited for The Pickup, described as a heist comedy, are KeKe Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch.

It was confirmed on Good Morning America that neither Murphy nor Palmer had been injured.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” the studio rep explained in their statement.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees also began an inquiry after the incident. Safety precautions on Hollywood film sets have become a controversial topic after the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 and other past fatal accidents.

California legislators passed a bill last year that institutes a pioneering set safety pilot program supported by industry unions, requiring a “safety advisor” on applicable sets, in 2025.

The plot of The Pickup largely remains under wraps and fans will have to wait for the flick to become available to stream on Prime Video.