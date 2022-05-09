Frantic 911 Call Reveals Woman's Attempts to Save Kevin Samuels [Audio]

The 911 call made by the woman who was with Kevin Samuels at the time of his death has been released.

During the call, the woman tells the operator she believes Kevin is having heart problems while performing CPR.

She identifies herself as a nurse and says it’s her first time at Kevin’s apartment.

As the call continues, she says he’s turning blue — and asks if the 911 operator can assist in calling his building’s front desk and ask if they had an AED in hopes to revive Kevin. The office was closed.

Kevin Samuels died last week at the age of 57.

You can listen to the call below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)