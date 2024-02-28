Former WWE Star Virgil Dead at 61 | lovebscott.com

WWE legend Virgil famous for being the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s personal bodyguard and assistant has died.

via: NY Post

In recent years Virgil had several strokes and was diagnosed with dementia, according to TMZ.

“This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away,” a statement on Virgil’s Instagram said. “There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.”

Virgil began his career in 1985 in Memphis with the Championship Wrestling Association as Soul Train Jones, and he’d later become the AWA International Heavyweight champion and an AWA Southern Tag Team champion with Rocky Johnson, the father of The Rock.

He gained national acclaim after moving to what was then known as the WWF in 1986, carrying DiBiase’s money and standing by DiBiase’s side during his run in the main-event scene.

Virgil turned on DiBiase in 1991, defeating him at WrestleMania VII and later that year beating him for the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam.

After leaving the WWF in 1994, Virgil reunited with DiBiase in WCW as a member of the nWo. He left WCW in 2000 and retired as a regular in-ring wrestler.

“Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend,” wrestling great Jake “The Snake Roberts wrote on X.

Longtime WWE star and current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy also paid tribute to Virgil on X.

“Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans,” Hardy wrote.

RIP.