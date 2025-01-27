Home > NEWS

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson Is a Mom! Actress Welcomes Her First Baby with Boyfriend

BY: Walker

Published 27 minutes ago

Skai Jackson’s taking on a new role: mom.

Jackson revealed the exciting news through an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Alongside a photograph of herself holding her newborn baby’s hands, the actress seemingly revealed her child’s name, as she wrote in her caption, “Kasai.”

No other details, including the baby’s sex or birthdate, have been shared.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in November 2024 that Jackson was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson told PEOPLE at the time.

In recent years, the star, who is best known for playing Zuri Ross on Jessie and its spinoff Bunk’d, released her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback in 2019 and appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

While she was preparing to become a mother, Jackson bonded with her mom, Kiya Cole, who raised the actress as a single mother.

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right,” she told PEOPLE in February 2023. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”

via: People

