Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Whitaker’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker’s, cause of death has been revealed.

via: Deadline

Actor-producer Keisha Nash Whitaker died from alcohol-related liver disease, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The death certificate also reveals Nash Whitaker suffered from acute renal failure, a symptom of anorexia, a significant contributing factor to her death, according to TMZ.

Nash Whitaker died December 7 at the age of 51.

True Whitaker, her daughter, shared the initial word of her death via Instagram Story “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. “I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Nash Whitaker’s credits include the 2004 film Proud. A former model, she was also the host of the TLC reality competition show, Who Are You Wearing? which aired for one season.

Forest Whitaker filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Forest Whitaker and Nash Whitaker met on the set of the 1994 film “Blown Away” and were married for 22 years. They had two children together, True (age 25) and Sonnet Whitaker, who is 27. Nash Whitaker also had another child, Autumn, from a prior relationship.