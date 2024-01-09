Footage Shows Cardi B & Offset Georgia Home Was Swatted Last Summer [Video]

Before Cardi B and Offset called it quits late last year, it looks like they were dealing with some bozo calling 911 and reporting fake crimes happening at their home, and some of it was captured on video.

via: Complex

TMZ obtained police body camera footage from the incident, which happened in August 2023 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The video shows officers arriving at the former couple’s home after someone reported a shooting on the property.

According to the incident report, the person who phoned in the shooting said it happened at a “famous rapper’s house,” and even indicated that Cardi could have been the victim. When police pulled up, they realized the phone call was fake after talking to Offset’s uncle Derrick Cephus, who was house-sitting. Cardi and Set appeared to be out of town at the time.

In the footage, the Migos rapper was on speakerphone with his uncle, explaining that he and his wife were in Los Angeles and obviously angry about the police being at his home. When the officers realized nothing was wrong, they wrote a report and left.

Cardi and Offset recently revealed that they had separated, though the Bronx native admitted that she and her estranged husband were intimate on New Year’s Eve. In early December, she revealed that she had been unattached for some time.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said on Instagram Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world.