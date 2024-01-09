Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Ja Morant played in just nine games this season, and only returned last month after his 25-game suspension.

Morant will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, the Grizzlies announced on Monday evening on social media.

From the Grizzlies’ official release:

At Saturday’s training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear.

Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

It is devastating news for the Grizzlies, who were finally starting to establish some momentum after a treacherous start to the season. Memphis was 6-3 in the nine games Morant had played in, over which he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Morant had missed Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, with what was deemed a sore right shoulder. He was also expected to miss Tuesday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks prior to the season-ending announcement.

Following the announcement, Morant posted a blue heart emoji on X.

Previously, Morant, who inked a five-year, $193 million rookie extension to remain with the Grizzlies in 2022, opened the 2023-24 season with a 25-game suspension as a result of multiple instances in which he brandished a firearm on social media.