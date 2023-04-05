Flo Rida Accused Of Not Paying His Son's Medical Bills And Calling The Boy 'Devil Child' [Video]

Flo Rida’s baby mother, Alexis Adams, is claiming that the rapper has not helped with their son’s medical bills.

via: AceShowbiz

Flo Rida’s baby mama Alexis Adams spoke out against the rapper in the wake of health scare involving their son, Zohar. Alexis reportedly claimed that Flo Rida refused to pay medical bills for his son, who is critically injured after falling from five-story window.

According to Hip Hop DX, the hip-hop star avoided his duties even though he was previously mandated to help Alexis out with their disabled child in a 2018 court-ordered child support agreement. Not stopping there, the “Right Round” hitmaker’s baby mama alleged that the musician referred to their son, who has been diagnosed with autism and a brain condition called hydrocephalus, as a “devil child.”

Upon catching wind of the allegations, fans appeared to have mixed responses. Blasting Flo Rida, one user questioned, “Didn’t he just get awarded 82million from a lawsuit??? There is ABSOLUTELY NO EXCUSE!” Someone else opined, “He probably not accepting that he has a child with disabilities. But idc a child is a child and he’s your child. A parent supposed to love and protect their child. This is sad because the child didn’t ask to be here. Sending love and healing to this little boy. He don’t deserve to suffer.”

Meanwhile, some others doubted the credibility of the report. “I am not on anyone’s side but the hospital don’t even bill people that quickly so how is he not helping with the bills? It seems he is still in the hospital and you have to be discharged before the bill is even sent and that usually takes a month for them to send it to the insurance company and for the insurance company to respond with the amount they are willing to pay to the medical providers and what you are left to pay. This happen like 2 weeks ago,” one person noted.

Echoing the sentiment, one user added, “You don’t have to pay medical bills right away. The incident just happened. It take weeks for the hospital charges to be processed.” Similarly, another said, “Hospital bills ain’t even due yet. Them shyts come in the mail wayyyy after you been discharged.”

A user also tried to reason why Flo Rida isn’t obligated to pay the medical bills. “Or…and hear me out…he’s not paying mandated hospital bills bc he already pays her $8k/monthly, which should be sufficient amount to secure housing that’s baby 5th floor fall proof…therefore since baby boy fell at the mother’s home in her care…then she should take a portion of that child support to contribute to the hospital bills being that she was in her care during the fall. But ultimately, this aint none of our business,” the user claimed.

Flo Rida previously broke his silence regarding his 6-year-old son’s tragic fall. “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son. He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall,” the “Good Girls on Vacation” spitter wrote on Thursday, March 30.

He also asked fans to give him and his family privacy as they deal with the tragedy. “I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter,” he concluded his message.

Zohar reportedly suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs after the fall. Following the incident, Alexis filed a lawsuit against the Jersey City building’s management. She accused the building’s management of being “negligent and careless” as they “did not install size guards on the window.”

In the lawsuit, Alexis argued, “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.” Zohar’s mom is currently seeking an unspecified amount of compensation for treating Zohar’s injuries. As for Flo Rida, he is not involved in the lawsuit.