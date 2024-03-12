Flau'jae Johnson's Brother Arrested for Jumping onto Court During LSU-South Carolina Altercation | lovebscott.com

A fight between LSU and South Carolina during the SEC women’s basketball championship game on Sunday led to a lengthy delay and one fan being led away by security after jumping over the scorer’s table to get involved.

via: Yahoo! Sports

Trayron Milton, the brother of LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in the third degree for jumping onto the court during Sunday’s SEC tournament championship game altercation.

Tempers rose during the final minutes of South Carolina’s win over LSU as shoving began between players after Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso pushed Johnson to the court. That was prompted by Johnson grabbing the hip of South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley during a turnover just prior to things kicking off.

The benches cleared as players joined in on the scuffle. Milton, seated in the stands, jumped over the scorer’s table to join in before he was detained by security.

Game officials spent roughly 20 minutes reviewing the incident on a sideline monitor. They called an intentional foul on Johnson, then ejected Cardoso for fighting. They also ejected every player who left the bench.

LSU finished the game with Johnson, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow. South Carolina finished with Fulwiley, Ashlyn Watkins, Sania Feagin, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao. All other players were ejected.

Cardoso has been suspended one game and will miss the Gamecocks’ first game of the NCAA tournament.

According to Greenville Police Department, Milton, 24, reached the court by pushing down an SEC employee, who was sitting at the scorer’s table.

“To get over the table, Milton came from behind the table, pushed down on the victim’s head, and stepped on her shoulders to jump over,” police spokesperson Diana Munoz said in a statement on Monday. “Two other spectators jumped over the wall but did not reach the court because officers stopped them.”

According to Greenville News, Milton was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center and posted a bond of $1,087.50.