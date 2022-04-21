Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV while driving car at a speed of over 150 mph, killing all six passengers.

via People:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.

The crash killed Mirlaine Julceus, 45; Filaine Dieu, 46; Vanice Percina, 29; Remize Michel, 53; Marie Louis, 61; and Michel Saint, 77.

Galle entered a plea of not guilty to all six charges of vehicular homicide, court documents show.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, on the night of Jan. 27, Galle’s vehicle did not brake and “violently impacted” the back of the Rogue at a speed of 151 mph, forcing the rear of the SUV “forward several feet into the passenger compartment.”

The SUV flipped several times, before coming to rest upside down in the center median, the report read.

Galle was transferred to a local hospital, where detectives noticed his slurred speech and emergency room staff “smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage” on the suspect’s breath. A doctor said that Galle confessed to driving “120 mph” at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Upon inspection of the suspect’s car, detectives said they noticed Galle advertised his Instagram handle “M5.Noah” on the rear windows of the BMW.

A person with information approached law enforcement and told them that Galle would “record himself driving at high rates of speed” and post the videos on Instagram and TikTok, the report revealed.

The person also directed detectives to a video posted two weeks before the fatal crash, in which Galle was allegedly speeding. He reportedly captioned the clip, “whoever can guess the speed correctly wins $25 on cash app.” Detectives said additional social media videos showed the suspect driving as fast as 182 mph.

During a court appearance earlier this month, the defense reportedly argued that Galle is suicidal and should be released to his family, according to WPBF-TV.

“Since the night of the accident, Your Honor, he’s had a very difficult time dealing with the tragedy and he’s been seeing a psychiatrist,” defense attorney Liz Parker reportedly said.

During the hearing, family members of the victims also addressed the court, per the outlet.

“This has been a very, very hard situation for my whole family, my sister and I and my daughter,” Marie Louis’ daughter Lyndie Louis said. “She’s 8. Every time she comes home, she’s been asking, ‘Why can’t grandma come back, Mom?’ My mom was a very loving and devoted woman.”

She added, “I think that the defendant should be in jail and not at home. We can’t see our families now and why should he? This was a very reckless crime and not just for my mom — everybody’s lives. We need justice.”

The station reported that Mirlaine Julceus’s niece Clerna Marc also spoke on behalf of Julceus’ husband.

“This situation has essentially broken his family,” Marc said. “Mirlaine has left behind a 10-year-old daughter who has to be essentially raised without her mother. He just wants to have justice for this situation.”

A judge ordered Galle stay in jail, where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

What an awful, reckless, crime.