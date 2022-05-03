FKA Twigs' Sexual Battery Case Against Shia LeBeouf Is Going to Trial

FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, has scored a victory in her sexual battery case against ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf.

via The Blast:

In December 2020, Twigs sued the former Disney Channel actor for inflicting physical, emotional and mental abuse on her during their relationship, which lasted just under a year.

In the lawsuit, the singer accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress according to a New York Times report.

According to reports, Twigs’ allegations are similar to the allegations Karolyn Pho, another ex of the actor, accused LaBeouf of.

Pho accused the actor of drunkenly pinning her to a bed and head-butting her.

According to a new Rolling Stones report, a court date for Twigs vs. LaBeouf has been set.

On Monday, May 2, a trial date against the “Transformers” actor was set for April 17, 2023.

Twigs will go before a jury to present the sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims she filed in 2020.

During the Monday hearing, Twigs’ lawyer accused the “Honey Boy” star of “gaslighting” the British pop star.

“The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” Twigs’ lawyer Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone. “My client wants a trial date.”

Twigs’ also claims LaBeouf terrorized and assaulted her verbally and physically during their toxic relationship.

Her lawsuit says the LaBeouf “threw Tahliah against the car and attempted to strangle her violently while screaming in her face.”

That same day LaBeouf allegedly threw Twigs against the car and attempted to strangle her, she also alleges that he threw her to the ground outside of a hotel they had visited for Valentine’s Day. On the car ride home, the actor was driving “maniacally” and threatened “to crash the car unless Tahliah professed her eternal love for him.”

After filing her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Twigs took to Instagram.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process, too, during and after,” she wrote. “I never thought something like this would happen to me. Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship, leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

LaBeouf issued an email to the New York Times following Twigs’ lawsuit and allegations.

He wrote, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The “Even Stevens” actor denied his ex-girlfriend’s allegations in February 2021.

In a statement through his lawyers, LaBeouf denied causing Twigs “any injury or loss” and said she is not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

At this point Shia’s faced several allegations from several women — everyone isn’t lying.