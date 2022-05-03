Nick Cannon Cuddles With Alyssa Scott, Ex Jessica White Is "Happy For Them" [Photos + Video]

Nick Cannon’s ex Jessica White has seemingly approved of his rekindled romance with Alyssa Scott. After Alyssa posted a cozy-up photo with “The Masked Singer” host, the “Famously Single” alum said she’s happy for the two.

via: HotNewHipHop

It’s been a busy season for Nick Cannon. Not only is the media mogul pushing forward with several projects, he’s also been taking social media by storm with his photoshoots. We recently reported on Cannon posing for not one, but two shoots alongside Bre Tiesi. The model is currently pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child, making her the fifth mother in the growing Cannon clan.

However, Tiesi wasn’t the only woman posing with Cannon in recent days. Alyssa Scott also shared a loved-up photo of herself with Cannon as he nuzzled his face in her neck.

Okay now!! We see Nick Cannon and his ex Jessica White were turning up together the other night!! (?: @johnnynunez on IG) pic.twitter.com/TBJyQl0xag — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 23, 2022

After the imagine went viral, Cannon’s ex-girlfriend Jessica White jumped into the comment section to fire off three red heart emojis. The supermodel and Cannon reportedly had an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted for years, but it all came to a close when it was announced that Cannon was expecting a child with baby mama Brittney Bell.

White made it clear that she sincerely cares for Cannon and praised his relationship with Alyssa. “I’m definitely happy for them, they have been through a lot with each other,” she wrote. “Nick is family and always will be. I support him. Let’s just send positive energy their way. [red heart emoji].”

Cannon and Scott shared near the close of last year that their son, Zen, sadly passed away after struggling with several health issues. Not long after, Cannon and Tiesi announced their pregnancy.