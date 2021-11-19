Fetty Wap Speaks Out for the First Time After Being Arrested on Federal Drug Charges [Photos + Video]

Fetty Wap has spoken out for the first time since his October arrest at CitiField and subsequent indictment on federal drug charges.

Fetty Wap is looking on the bright side of things, following his federal drug arrest a few weeks ago. He’s facing charges for running a lucrative drug ring.

As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, the New Jersey rapper spoke out for the first time since his arrest. On social media, he said,

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one… choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold. Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter.” Take a look:

The Jasmine Brand points out Fetty shared a video online. He said, “I just wanna say thank y’all, you know what I mean, everybody supportin’ me…and standing by my side through this s***…you already know, like I said, man. Never fold, never bend…head up like a nose bleed.” Take a look:

On October 28, Fetty was arrested at Rolling Loud New York before getting the chance to perform. The Suffolk County District Attorney/feds believe Fetty ran a lucrative drug empire coast to coast.

Authorities arrested and charged rapper Fetty Wap with plotting to deal fentanyl and heroin at Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field stadium in NY Fetty Wap pictured shortly before a huge drug bust where police seized $1.5 m in cash, heroin baggies and bricks labeled 'AC' pic.twitter.com/fXOVTkqDaL — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 5, 2021

After being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances, Fetty and six others were all taken into custody. Some people are also facing firearm charges in connection with drug trafficking.

Fetty was released on a $500,000 bond. Under the condition, he must submit drug tests, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS monitor. His next court date is November 24.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold in Long Island. After his arrest, the FBI recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.