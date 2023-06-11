Fetty Wap Hit With Wild Post-Prison Requirements

Fetty Wap’s just starting his 6-year prison bid after pleading guilty in his drug trafficking case but even when that’s done, he’ll be under very strict guidelines for almost as long.

via: HotNewHipHop

Last month, rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug smuggling operation. Wap will not be eligible to seek parole until he has served at least five years of his sentence. This is due to a mandatory minimum on the charges in question. Prosecutors had pushed for a much harsher sentence. In fact, they went as far as to submit Wap’s 2014 hit “Trap Queen” as evidence. However, the six-year sentence appears to be just the start of the legal consequences Wap will face.

According to TMZ, they have obtained documents that detail the conditions Wap must live under after he gets out of prison. These conditions, which serve as conditions of his supervised release, will be in place for five years after he is released. Violating these conditions could see him return to prison.

The primary conditions relate to financial disclosure. Wap must submit full and transparent financial records and tax records to the probation department. This would come on top of a regular tax return. Furthermore, Wap would need to seek permission to open any new bank accounts or access any other financial services. Additionally, all assets owned by Wap – houses, cars, etc. will need to be made available to the federal government at any time. This is for the purposes of ensuring that he is not violating these guidelines. Wap’s attorneys had previously made claims during the trial about money. They claimed that Wap’s involvement in the smuggling operation was an attempt to alleviate other financial burdens.

Meanwhile, Wap will also have to submit a sample of his DNA to his parole officer after he is released. This sample must be obtained and provided under supervision to ensure that it is in fact his DNA being provided. However, all of his conditions will only apply once Wap gets out of prison. Due to the aforementioned mandatory minimum on his sentence, this will not be until 2028 at the earliest.