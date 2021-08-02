Fetty Wap Breaks His Silence About The Tragic Death Of His 4 Y.O Daughter, Lauren Maxwell [Photo + Video]

This is so heartbreaking.

via: Hot97

Lauren is Fetty’s four-year-old daughter with a woman who goes by the name Turquoise Miami. Unofficial reports of Lauren’s death surfaced last month, and it said she passed away in her sleep. There’s no public report of the actual reason. The tragic news of the death wasn’t confirmed until over the weekend when Turquoise spoke out. Turquoise wrote a heartfelt post on social media.

During Fetty’s Rolling Loud performance, he dedicated his set to Lauren. Rap-Up reports Fetty said, “LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night, baby girl.”

Fetty Wap turnt up the Rolling Loud stage for his daughter Lauren Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qHTp86uuQt — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 26, 2021

Turquoise also defended Lauren’s father, who has been criticized for his parenting. “The internet had very negative energy towards our child which bought me distress reading, so please stop any negativity towards him,” she said. “Lauren love her daddy too just like she love me and he mourning hard just like me.”

Our hearts and thoughts are with the family right now.