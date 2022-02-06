FBI Captures Man on Most Wanted List Who Was on the Run for 16 Years

After 16 years of being on the run, Octaviano Juarez-Corro was captured by the FBI.

via Complex:

The man, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was found in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico after someone called in a tip, CNN reports. He became the 525th person to be added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2021. A $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts was extended by the FBI. Juarez-Corro allegedly fatally shot two people and injured three others in 2006.

The crime occurred when Juarez-Corro went to a Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee, and allegedly opened fire and wounded his estranged wife by shooting her in the chest twice. The event was packed, according to the FBI, with hundreds of people present during the shooting.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle said in a statement.

The 48-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree attempted intention homicide via a Milwaukee court. There’s also a federal arrest warrant, which hits him with charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe,” Hensle continued. “I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

