'Some Fatalities' and over 20 Injured with After SUV Plows Through Holiday Parade in Wisconsin, Shots Reportedly Fired [Video]

Over 20 people were injured after a red SUV drove through the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, NBC News reports.

via Complex:

The City of Waukesha’s Facebook account captured the frightening footage of the SUV zooming past the camera with the sound of people screaming soon after.

The Waukesha Freeman reports the SUV was seen swerving around parade participants before the event even started. Multiple members of the Waukesha South High School Band were among those hit by the vehicle. “My son just passed with his band, which is Waukesha South, and a truck (came) barreling through, almost hit the back of a float truck … he ended up hitting a bunch of band members and it went all the way up the road,” one attendee recalled.

“I saw at least five people get hit and I don’t know where that vehicle stopped,” another witness said. “I saw those kids falling… I knew that if that was one of my kids I’d want somebody there immediately.”

The area was evacuated once gunfire erupted, and a family reunification location has been announced. The driver of the SUV allegedly discharged their weapon, and officers returned fire, TMZ reports.

The SUV has been located, but it appears the suspect was not inside.

We’re praying for the victims and their families.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade. You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021