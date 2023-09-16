Fat Joe Returns as Host for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe has been announced as the host of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that will be held on Oct. 3 at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta.

via: Billboard

“We are thrilled to welcome back a true hip-hop legend in Fat Joe as this year’s host! As we round out a banner year of celebrating hip-hop’s landmark half-century of influencing culture, he is the perfect emcee to lead us through what promises to be an iconic night,” Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, tells Billboard. “Throughout his career, he has continued to be a leader within the culture, bridging the gap between generations. We can’t wait to watch what he comes up with for this year’s show.”

“Hip-hop is my life, and I’m extremely proud to return as host of BET Hip Hop Awards 2023,” Fat Joe adds. “We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way. It’s going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment, and you’re not going to want to miss it.”

This year’s nominations include a diverse crowd of proven veterans, rising rookies, thriving producers and international stars. 21 Savage and Cardi B lead the way with 12 nominations, while Drake is right behind with nine. DJ Khaled and Burna Boy each have seven nods, while J. Cole has six. Jay-Z, Coi Leray, and GloRilla follow with five apiece.