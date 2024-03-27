'Fast & Furious' Star Vin Diesel Asks Judge to Toss Ex-Assistant’s Bombshell Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Demands She Pay His Legal Fees | lovebscott.com

In December, Vin Diesel’s former assistant Asta Jonasson alleges that the actor sexually assaulted her the fall of 2010 during the filming of “Fast Five.”

via: Radar Online

Diesel scoffed at the claims of sexual battery brought by his one-time assistant — and asked a court to throw out her entire lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Fast & Furious star denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Asta Jonasson.

In December, the alleged victim sued Diesel, his production company One Race Films, and the actor’s sister Samantha Vincent who works as President of One Race.

In her lawsuit, Jonasson said she was hired by One Race in 2010 to work as Diesel’s assistant on Fast 5.

She said the production took place in Georgia. Jonasson said she was with Diesel at his hotel suite at the St. Regis one night where he had multiple female guests. She said her task was to get Diesel out of the room without the paparazzi catching him.

Per the lawsuit, Jonasson said Diesel forced himself on her after the other women left. She claimd he groped her breast and kissed her without consent.

Diesel allegedly pulled up her dress and attempted to take off her underwear. Jonasson said the actor placed her against a wall and grabbed her head. The assistant claimed Diesel put her hand on his genitals and then took off everything but his underwear.

In her lawsuit, Jonasson described Diesel pleasuring himself while she stood there. The assistant claimed he told her “no one can say s— about Asta” after he finished. He reportedly left the room and she stayed behind.

After the incident, Jonasson said Diesel’s sister fired her. She believed it was due to her not complying with the actor’s demands.

“For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship,” the lawsuit read.

“Empowered by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and with the protection of the Speak Out Act and recent revival of her claims by AB2777, Ms. Jonasson is unwilling to remain silent any longer and seeks to reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race,” the filing added.

Diesel’s powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman slammed the lawsuit. At the time, he said, “Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

Now, in Diesel’s newly filed response, the actor asked for all claims to be dismissed and his legal bills covered by Jonasson.

“Defendant is informed and believes, and based thereon alleges, that the Complaint, and each and every cause of action stated therein, is barred by reason of Plaintiff’s consent,” the motion read.

Regarding her employment, he argued all actions “were taken in good faith for legitimate non-discriminatory purposes.” He denied Jonasson suffered any damages due to his actions.

Jonasson has yet to respond.