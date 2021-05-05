Fashion Nova Cares x The Shade Room Team Up to Donate $100,000 to #Peace4Kids [Video]

Fashion Nova Cares and The Shade Room, together, donated $100K to #Peace4Kids to support their #ROCMove initiative.

#ROCMove is a multigenerational initiative led predominantly by women and girls with lived experience in foster care. It’s designed to uplift media and interactive training to highlight stories of power, transformation and resilience, evolving our country’s negative perception of foster care.

Peace4Kids honors the intergenerational voices of foster care and provides the tools to navigate past trauma, embrace the future and thrive.

See TSR’s announcement below.

