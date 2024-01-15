Fantasia and The Color Purple Cast React to Being Served 'Pizza in a Bag' at Critics Choice Awards [Video]

Fantasia is just one of several people calling out the grub at the Critics Choice Awards.

via: People

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Fantasia Barrino wanted to know: “Where are the lamb chops?”

Stars like Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, and the cast of The Color Purple were not served a formal sit-down dinner during the Sunday night show hosted by Chelsea Handler. Instead, they munched on boxes of charcuterie and pizza that came in a bag.

Oprah Daily caught the moment that The Color Purple’s Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (who co-produced the remake) were served the flatbread. In a video posted to Instagram, a server is seen handing out the pizza bags from a box hanging from her neck.

All four women had very different reactions to the meal. Barrino deadpanned the camera and asked for something with more substance. Henson gladly grabbed a slice, and Brooks smiled with her pizza. Winfrey, however, skipped the food. She pointed to her mouth and said, “I’m not messing up my lips!”

The Color Purple was nominated for best picture, best acting ensemble, best costume design and best hair and makeup. Brookes was also nominated for best supporting actress. The movie did not take home a win on Sunday but the cast has been supporting each other on the red carpet and at events since before the movie premiered in theaters on Dec. 25