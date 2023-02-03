Fantasia Announces She is Back in School After Dropping Out at 14 [Video]

Those who know singer Fantasia’s journey may be aware that she dropped out of school at a young age.

via: AceShowbiz

According to a new report, “The Color Purple” actress announced during an Instagram Live that she had decided to go further her education.

“I went back to school. Shout out to my soror Yvonne,” the “American Idol” winner told her followers, referring to her Sigma Gamma Rho Soror For Inspiration sister. “She’s back in school, I’m back in school, we push each other, motivate each other.”

Additionally, the 38-year-old star posted in her Instagram Stories about juggling her time between filming “The Color Purple” and taking her classes.

This wasn’t the first time for Fantasia to prioritize her education since dropping out. The “When I See U” singer got her GED in 2009 from Andrews High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. At the time, she said she wanted to be a role model for her children and other young fans.

“I have a lot of young people who look up to me, like my 15-year-old brother and 7-year-old daughter,” she said. “It’s something that I really need to do and that I want to do.”

She also became an honorary graduate of a North Carolina class in 2010. Fantasia then went on to become an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho in 2022.

“Y’all have no idea how long I been waiting to share this news!!” the mother of three and wife wrote on Instagram in a caption at the time. “I’ve officially been inducted as an Honorary #SigmaGammaRho. #D9 #sorority #prettypoodle THANK YOU… I am overjoyed.”

Fantasia has been open that although she didn’t drop out of high school due to learning issues, she had poor reading and writing skills. In her 2006 biopic “Life Is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story”, the musician initially thought she wouldn’t need school because of her ambition to become a singing star.